Blair Dunloop (UK) and Mia Kelly (CAN) play Selby Town Hall
In an exciting transatlantic collaboration, alt-folk Canadian Mia Kelly and British singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop will embark on a series of intimate performances in the winter of 2025.
Having met in Kansas City in 2023, award-winning songwriters Blair Dunlop and Mia Kelly found an instant connection. This led to them co-writing Mia’s single – Meaning Well, a standout track from her sophomore album “To Be Clear” released in October 2024. The single received a nomination for Single of the Year for the 2025 Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Sunday February 9, Selby Town Hall, York St. Selby, North Yorkshire. YO8 4AJ.
Doors: 7pm.
Tickets: £17.50(adv) £19:50(doors).
Box Office 01757 708449.