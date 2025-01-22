Blair Dunloop (UK) and Mia Kelly (CAN) play Selby Town Hall

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 13:08 BST
In an exciting transatlantic collaboration, alt-folk Canadian Mia Kelly and British singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop will embark on a series of intimate performances in the winter of 2025.

Having met in Kansas City in 2023, award-winning songwriters Blair Dunlop and Mia Kelly found an instant connection. This led to them co-writing Mia’s single – Meaning Well, a standout track from her sophomore album “To Be Clear” released in October 2024. The single received a nomination for Single of the Year for the 2025 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Sunday February 9, Selby Town Hall, York St. Selby, North Yorkshire. YO8 4AJ.

Doors: 7pm.

Tickets: £17.50(adv) £19:50(doors).

Box Office 01757 708449.

