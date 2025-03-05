Big Kid Circus returns to Meadowhall

By Emily OBrien
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST

Due to popular demand, Meadowhall will welcome back Big Kid Circus from Thursday 13 March to Sunday 23 March.

This year’s spectacular show ‘Kingdom of Kong’ promises an unforgettable experience for all ages, featuring a jaw dropping towering 30ft King Kong for the first time in the UK.

Located in the Meadowhall Orange Car Park, Big Kid Circus will deliver a heart pounding, family friendly show that guarantees thrills, awe-inspiring stunts, and plenty of laugh out loud moments.

This year’s production will celebrate the rich diversity of circus artistry from around the world. Performers from across the globe, including Brazil, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Mexico, will showcase their incredible talents, bringing the magic of international cultures to Sheffield.

Meadowhall's Big Kid Circus set to welcome jaw dropping 30ft King Kong for the first time in the UK.Meadowhall's Big Kid Circus set to welcome jaw dropping 30ft King Kong for the first time in the UK.
The Big Kid Circus kicks off on Thursday, March 13 at 7:00 pm, with additional showtimes running until Sunday 23 March as follows:

Weekdays – 4.45pm & 7.30pm

Weekends – 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Sunday 23 March – 12pm & 3pm

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re excited to welcome Big Kid Circus back to Meadowhall this month. It’s truly a must-see event, packed with thrilling performances and will be sure to leave audiences of all ages amazed.

“The circus performance is the perfect addition to a family day out at Meadowhall, enjoying a whole host of family-friendly restaurants, leisure venues and entertainment all under one roof.”

Andrew Kinross, outdoor commercialisation manager at Space and People, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Big Kid Circus back to Meadowhall. Our customers are excited for the return of this incredible event, and we’re confident it will provide a truly unique experience for all."

"We’re in awe of what they’re bringing to the stage, and it promises to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in a live performance."

Tickets start from £13.99 for adults, £12.99 for children, and children under two can attend for free. To ensure you don’t miss out, tickets are available to purchase in advance through the Big Kid Circus website: www.bigkidcircus.co.uk/tickets.

For further details or to plan your visit to Meadowhall, please visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk.

