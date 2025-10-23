Betty Taylor Bring Their Indie Pop to Leeds and Sheffield
Co-written with producer Robby De Sa (grentperez, The Veronicas, Blusher), Sucker Punch captures the rush of falling for someone when you least expect it. “It’s like BAM, you meet someone out of nowhere and you're like ‘oh wow you’re amazing’, but also ‘oh no, this wasn’t part of the plan,’” says singer Sophie Patrick.
The four-piece, made up of Patrick, Kayla Smart, Claire Chittick and Katie Ishaque, have quickly become one of Australia’s most promising indie pop acts. In just over two years they have grown from playing open mic nights to earning more than three million streams and international attention across the UK and US.
Their debut EP Young Dumb Immature gained radio play in the US and strong support from triple j in Australia, while recent singles have featured on major Spotify and Apple Music playlists. The band have also toured with The Grogans, girl in red and The Rubens, and played packed sets at SXSW earlier this year.
Betty Taylor’s Yorkshire shows form part of a wider UK and Ireland tour that also includes London, Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and sunny indie sound, the group promise uplifting and energetic performances in Leeds and Sheffield, giving fans an early chance to hear Sucker Punch live.