Bellway Homes in on summer at Beverley show home launch

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway Homes delivered the perfect summer’s day for new home buyers in Beverley on Saturday (August 2) when it launched a brand-new, three-bedroom show home at its Bishop’s Gate development.

The national homebuilder was so determined that summer wouldn’t slink off behind a rain cloud for the that it arranged a summer-themed event complete with croquet, a giant deck chair and lashings of strawberries and cream.

Amanda Thomas, Bellway’s Yorkshire sales manager, said: “Planning an outdoor event is always slightly risky in the middle of the British summer, but we kept our fingers crossed that rain didn’t stop play and we were rewarded with wall-to-wall sunshine and a weekend of big smiles and the thunk of croquet mallet on ball.”

“It was also a great summer fair weekend from a sales point of view. The development was busy from opening to closing time on both days; we had lots of new enquiries; lots of new faces browsing what we have on offer; and we sold Plot 32 – a three-bedroom detached Baxter style house.

Being constructed on an 11-hectare site off Woodmansey Mile, Bellway’s Bishop’s Gate development comprises 183 new homes; 128 of which have already sold.

The new Baxter show home is a spacious three bedroom detached home, which is built across two floors. It features open-plan kitchen and dining area and separate living room; plus three spacious bedrooms – one of which is en suite – plus a contemporary family bathroom.

Prices on the Baxter start from £299,995 and, as with all Bellway homes, it is built to first-rate specifications; including energy saving features such as solar PV panels, EV car chargers and Smart Thermostats that all help to cut the cost of running a new home.

For further information call 01482 904 226 or visit the sales office and show homes, which are open 11am to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm on a Monday and Friday and 10am to 7pm every Thursday.