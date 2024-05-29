Beerhouses to transform into The Dave BeerHouse for one night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Back to Basics DJ and founder, Dave Beer, due to appear soon at Beerhouses' music venue, The Terrace in Dewsbury, should they consider changing the name to The Dave BeerHouse for the night on 8th June?

In April this year, a party hiring The Terrace in Dewsbury for its shindig went to the lengths of changing the venue's name to The Dog & Hammer for the occasion - including swapping the signage - as seen here in the Dewsbury Reporter. While this was the first time that anyone throwing a party at The Terrace had done this, its identity was also changed in 2023 when a film crew presented it as The Perseverance Hotel when they used it as a location in the ITV drama, The Long Shadow, which told the story of the Yorkshire Ripper.

Should Dave Beer at Beerhouses become The Dave BeerHouse?

With these impressive precedents set, the question was raised about whether it should change its name again to honour the visiting house club legend? Dave Beer is known throughout clubs up and down the country as the founder, DJ, and promoter of Leeds club, Back to Basics - the longest running house club night in the UK. He is due to perform at The Terrace, which is operated by the Beerhouses pub group, on 8th June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terrace as it could look as The Dave BeerHouse

With the recent name changes creating such a buzz locally, it got Beerhouses pondering 'should we change the name to The Dave BeerHouse?'.

Sarah Miles, marketing manager at Beerhouses, said about the idea:

"We loved it when Andrew and Terry changed the name to The Dog & Hammer as it was such an interesting way to make the place their own for their party. Both The Dog & Hammer' and 'The Perseverance Hotel' really set local social media alight with speculation about why the name had changed so the idea of playing with the name was fresh in our minds.

Therefore, when we confirmed Dave Beer for his performance, it seemed quite serendipitous with our name and got us thinking. After all, we are part of Beerhouses and Dave Beer is bringing a massive house night. Should we become The Dave BeerHouse for the night?..."

Andrew and Terry who changed the pub to The Dog & Hammer for their party

The response from social media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To gauge the opinion of its followers, Beerhouses mocked up how the venue frontage could look with new The Dave BeerHouse signage and posted on its socials and got a great response. Comments on Instagram and Facebook included "Great idea! Dave will love it" and "You'd be daft not to. He's not exactly averse to going all out for his parties."

So, will it happen? You'll just have to wait and see but it would certainly get the people of Dewsbury talking and no doubt Dave Beer himself, who has already been dubbed the King of Clubs by Mixmag, would love to see his name up in lights on yet another club venue!

Sarah added "Whether we change the signage or not, 8th June will always be The Dave BeerHouse to us!".

Signage changed to The Perseverance Hotel for The Long Shadow

Join Dave Beer at 'The Dave BeerHouse' on 8th June