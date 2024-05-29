Beerhouses to transform into The Dave BeerHouse for one night
and live on Freeview channel 276
In April this year, a party hiring The Terrace in Dewsbury for its shindig went to the lengths of changing the venue's name to The Dog & Hammer for the occasion - including swapping the signage - as seen here in the Dewsbury Reporter. While this was the first time that anyone throwing a party at The Terrace had done this, its identity was also changed in 2023 when a film crew presented it as The Perseverance Hotel when they used it as a location in the ITV drama, The Long Shadow, which told the story of the Yorkshire Ripper.
Should Dave Beer at Beerhouses become The Dave BeerHouse?
With these impressive precedents set, the question was raised about whether it should change its name again to honour the visiting house club legend? Dave Beer is known throughout clubs up and down the country as the founder, DJ, and promoter of Leeds club, Back to Basics - the longest running house club night in the UK. He is due to perform at The Terrace, which is operated by the Beerhouses pub group, on 8th June.
With the recent name changes creating such a buzz locally, it got Beerhouses pondering 'should we change the name to The Dave BeerHouse?'.
Sarah Miles, marketing manager at Beerhouses, said about the idea:
"We loved it when Andrew and Terry changed the name to The Dog & Hammer as it was such an interesting way to make the place their own for their party. Both The Dog & Hammer' and 'The Perseverance Hotel' really set local social media alight with speculation about why the name had changed so the idea of playing with the name was fresh in our minds.
Therefore, when we confirmed Dave Beer for his performance, it seemed quite serendipitous with our name and got us thinking. After all, we are part of Beerhouses and Dave Beer is bringing a massive house night. Should we become The Dave BeerHouse for the night?..."
The response from social media
To gauge the opinion of its followers, Beerhouses mocked up how the venue frontage could look with new The Dave BeerHouse signage and posted on its socials and got a great response. Comments on Instagram and Facebook included "Great idea! Dave will love it" and "You'd be daft not to. He's not exactly averse to going all out for his parties."
So, will it happen? You'll just have to wait and see but it would certainly get the people of Dewsbury talking and no doubt Dave Beer himself, who has already been dubbed the King of Clubs by Mixmag, would love to see his name up in lights on yet another club venue!
Sarah added "Whether we change the signage or not, 8th June will always be The Dave BeerHouse to us!".
Join Dave Beer at 'The Dave BeerHouse' on 8th June
At time of writing, tickets for Dave Beer at The Terrace on 8th June are still available but selling fast. You can buy them from: skiddle.com/whats-on/Wakefield/The-Terrace.