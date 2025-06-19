Barden Clay Shoot will go ahead – with £1,000 prize for first place

An under-threat charity clay shoot has been saved following an 11th hour push – and the prize money has been increased.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barden Clay Shoot, near Leyburn, North Yorkshire, had been in danger of not going ahead for the first time in its 18-year history, due to a lack of teams.

Committee members met on Monday to decide the event’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, with just over two weeks to go until the shoot and following an 11th-hour push to promote the event, organisers are celebrating after confirming that they have enough teams to take part.

Organisers have had an 11th-hour push to ensure the event goes ahead

There is still time to sign up for the shoot, which has a top prize of £1,000 and is organised by the Birch family. Over the years, it has raised £277,000 for charities which have supported their 17-year-old daughter, Molly, who has cerebral palsy.

The national Support Dogs charity, which trained and provided specialist disability assistance dog Chess to help Molly become more independent, has been the beneficiary for the past five years.

Molly’s dad, Kevin, said: “We met and made the decision to go ahead with it, because of the support we have been receiving. We are very pleased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have really been pushing the event via various methods, including posters, social media, word of mouth, ringing every team that has shot in the last two years, and Support Dogs also helping to promote it. We are heading in the right direction.

Molly Birch with support dog Chess, who has changed her life

“A massive thank you to the teams that have entered, and to those who are about to, as well as everyone who has helped us to spread the word to save this fantastic experience that benefits a charity very close to our hearts.”

Molly’s condition affects her balance and use of her hands, reduces her concentration and makes it difficult for her to walk far unaided.

Labrador Chess has been trained by Yorkshire-based Support Dogs to help her by picking up dropped items, assisting with her balance as she walks, fetching help when she has fallen, opening and closing drawers and doors, fetching her shoes, boots, leg and hand splints and pulling her coat off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s shoot takes place on Sunday, July 6 and committee members have slightly changed the previously promoted format.

Molly Birch with her life-changing support dog Chess

Teams of four can take part for £500, with 500 clays and teams providing their own cartridges or £800 per team of four, with 500 clays and cartridges provided on stands.

Alongside the main shoot, participants can enjoy a pool shoot, an archery ‘have a go’ and competition, and, as always, fabulous food and drinks and fundraising games such as the tombola, raffle and £2 a go to win a BASC (British Association for Shooting and Conservation) shooting hamper.

There are cash prizes of £1,000, £500 and £250 for the top three teams, as well as a hamper worth £600 for the highest placed ladies’ team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All participants must be shotgun certificate holders and aged over 16. Pre-register at www.bardenclayshoot.co.uk. For more information, please email [email protected]

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, which also trains epilepsy seizure alert dogs and autism assistance dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.