Autumn Lights touring firework spectacular comes to Leeds, York and Sheffield
Phats and Small are headlining with award-winning DJ and presenter Ryan Swain, fire-eaters and Spark!, the original LED drummers and party band HUGE all on the bill.
The event comes to Temple Newsam Park on 2nd November, Elvington Airfield on the 4th November and Don Valley Bowl on Bonfire Night itself.
There are two firework displays choreographed to music from around the world at 7.40pm and 9pm.
John Lowery from Autumn Lights said:
“We’ve kept prices affordable for families with two firework shows and many other attractions for people to enjoy throughout the evening.
“With such stunning locations, fairground rides and street food stalls, we’re hoping people will arrive in plenty of time so they can enjoy the full experience.
“There are still some tickets left so it’s not too late to miss out.”
Tickets are priced £12.99 for adults and £5.99 (not including booking fee) for children aged 2-16 years old. There is free parking but food, drink and fairground rides are not included as part of the ticket price. Doors open at 4pm.
To book tickets go to www.autumnlights.co.uk or for more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @autumnlightsuk
