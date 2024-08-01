YSP’s Summer of Fun will run  throughout the school holidays

Dr Alex Hodby, courtesy of YSP.

I’m currently the interim head of programmes at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP).

It’s a bit of a homecoming for me, as I’ve been back at YSP for three months now, after having worked here 18 years ago. My role involves overseeing the teams that research, design, and create our exhibitions, as well as the team that manages all our learning activities and the archive.

Summer of Fun at YSP which runs during the holidays has something for everyone. Free, drop-in family events will run throughout the summer holiday, including Outdoor Sculpture Building: Come Rain, Come Shine every Tuesday, Hidden Forest Fridays and Artful Saturdays. Pick up a free Myths and Magic trail to enjoy an art-inspired guided walk around 500 acres of historic parkland.

Don't miss Little Wild Wood, YSP’s new nature-inspired play space, where children can build dens and interact with art. In the Underground Gallery, the Imagination Station is a colourful interactive room where visitors can build, read, draw, and learn more about Bharti Kher’s exhibition, Alchemies. All of our galleries feature family-friendly activities, combining fun and education perfectly.

Erwin Wurm, Balzac, 2023. Courtesy Studio Erwin Wurm and Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery. Photo: David Lindsay

YSP is a fantastic day out in sunshine or rain, pop on a pair of wellies and a raincoat and explore over 90 sculptures out in the Yorkshire landscape. Take shelter in our indoor exhibitions – Elisabeth Frink at The Weston, Bharti Kher at the Underground Gallery, Leilah Babirye at the Chapel and Carol Douglas at the Visitor Centre. There are also award-winning shops, cafes and a restaurant where you can take some time to rest and revive too.

With kids and parking free it’s an excellent value day trip. Visitors can catch the 96 bus from Wakefield city centre and be transported to the tranquil surroundings of YSP in 30 minutes.

Not everyone knows that YSP is a charity, all of the income we receive goes back into securing our future as a place visitors can access and interact with art and nature.

Find out what’s on at YSP this summer at ysp.org.uk/visit-ysp-kids-summer-2024

Visit as many times as you like with the Summer Visitor Pass for £30, kids go free.