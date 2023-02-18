Barry and Alan Whale Project

The first thing that you have to do is print off the design sheets.

You're going to need two of the background paper designs, preferably printed onto 120g or 160g cards.

You will also need to print out the whales, which have nine to a page.

You need to print the sheet and the corresponding mirror image sheet.

The next thing to do is to take the two background papers or cards, whichever you have used, stick them together back to back and then trim off all of the white edges.

These are the two cards that you can decorate with the whales anywhere you want.

Open up the card at one end and then you can cut the first quarter in any design you want. We've done this in a rounded wave effect.

As you move along, cut them out so that each panel is bigger than the next.

Then, when you cut them out, you will end up with two cards you can use.

Take your double-sided card, fold it in half and crease it.

Fold one side in half, and then the other, which will give you four panels.

Then bend them so you create a zigzag M or W shape.

Use a boning tool or something with a flat edge to press down to make sure you get good sharp creases.

Next you need to stick the whales back to back, taking care to only apply the glue to the top part of the whales so, when you cut them out, you will be able to open them.

You can see the white edges around these whales we've cut out.

We've lined up the whales we're going to stick onto the card in the direction we want them to go.

Next step is take each one by one, opening up the whale, repeating on the inside.

Then glue both sides and slip this over the edge of the card before sticking both sides down.

