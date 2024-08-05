Wellington Place reveals new art installation with focus on protecting the planet

Wellington Place has launched the fourth and final installation of its Artist’s Window initiative, with a focus on preserving the planet from the effects of climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Artist's Window initiative was launched in partnership with Leeds Arts University to support talent across Leeds by providing them with a platform to showcase their creative ideas in the city centre.

Located in the window at 11 Wellington Place, the latest installation titled ‘State of Flowers’ was created by final year photography student, Maisie Slater. Maisie's work uses flowers submerged in different states of water to represent the impact climate change has on nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On having her work displayed at the thriving urban quarter Wellington Place, Maisie said: “This marks my first solo exhibition, so to have my piece displayed in such a public space means a great deal to me.

Final year photography student, Maisie Slater, is behind the latest installation

“I am delighted to have produced something that makes the space colourful and creative, as well as contributing to a development which is committed to finding new ways to reduce their environmental impact and enrich the local community.”

Sarah Limbert, Marketing Manager at Wellington Place, said: “We are thrilled to be sharing Maisie’s work this summer, especially as it highlights the responsibility we all have to protect our planet, one of our core values here at Wellington Place. Seeing this reflected in Maisie’s work is exactly what our Artist’s Window initiative is about, platforming young, local voices about what matters to them while also celebrating their talent.”

The artwork launch follows Wellington Place announcing its Summer Sessions series – a whole host of exciting events being held throughout the summer. The events include a mindful morning of free yoga on Saturdays throughout July, August and September and Fayre in the Square, a fresh, new take on the traditional farmer’s market with live music, street food traders, and family-friendly fun with activities from The PLAY Tent. Fayre in the Square is open to all and takes place throughout August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Maisie Slater’s Artist Window, please visit: https://www.wellingtonplace.co.uk/blog/people-of-wellington-place-maisie-slater/

For more information on the Summer Sessions, please visit: https://www.wellingtonplace.co.uk/summer-sessions-at-wellington-place/