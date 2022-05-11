Walk of Art Festival returns to Horsforth

Walk of Art Festival returns for 2022

The Walk of Art is fast becoming a must do event in the Leeds annual Calendar and is now in its 9th year. It takes place across the first weekend in July, 2nd and 3rd for 2022, from 11am to 5pm each day.

It is a free, community led, inclusive, arts festival. It aims to showcase creativity by local artists and performers in everyday and unusual spaces with the hope of inspiring a community to make art, in all its forms, accessible and engaging.

The theme for 2022 is ‘Many Leaves, One Tree’. It is a subject near and dear to the community’s heart. It means ‘everyone is individual yet still connected, no one is alone’.

Celebration of the arts.

This is a continuing theme from the Leeds civic trust 'Take a Seat' initiative in 2021 where Horsforth was chosen to design a colourful community bench (created by artist Hew Ma) in remembrance of Covid 19.

The lead organiser Kezia Roberts explains,” The theme is very important to the residents of Horsforth. The last 2 years have created opportunities across Leeds to bring people together and show we truly care.

Each year, the festival is shaped by the community, we have no idea what artists will join us and where until the application period has ended! It is incredibly exciting, and this year is no exception. Amazing talent from film makers, street artists and crafters to Manga artists and musicians.

It will truly be a celebration of the arts.”

Bright red horse spotted at a previous art walk.

This year will see the return of many hands on activities and the opportunity to watch artists while they work. You can also enjoy the High Street Galleries for which the volunteers were shortlisted for a Child Friendly Leeds Award for their work within all the local schools.

Vicky Iball from Firefly Pottery on Town Street, Horsforth explained why she gives her time freely to visit schools for the Walk of Art “Clay encourages learning through mistakes and non outcome driven experimentation, we provide material and method which steps outside the curriculum giving the children experiences they may otherwise not get.

We live work and breathe creativity at the pottery and anything that shares the joys and benefits of that with our community has our full support.”

There is plenty to see, do and maybe even inspire you across the Walk of Art weekend. Visit our social media sites for more information and to help plan your visit in advance.

Instagram - @Horsforthwalkof_art

Facebook - @HorsforthWalkOfArt

Twitter - @walkof_art