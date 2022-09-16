News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sistine Chapel Leeds: First look inside the new Michelangelo art exhibition at Versa Studios

The Leeds Sistine Chapel exhibition opened to the public this week.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:45 am

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibition allows guests to admire Michelangelo's masterpieces up close like never before.

After making its way through Shanghai, Chicago, Phoenix, Berlin, Vienna, and many other cities around the world, the experience has arrived in Leeds this week.

Here is a first look at some of the beautiful artwork on display at the Sistine Chapel exhibition at Versa Studios.

1. Showcases Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes

This unique exhibition showcases Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Now launched in Leeds at Versa Studios

In collaboration with LA-based exhibition production company Special Entertainment Events, Inc. (SEE), and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is now launching in Leeds at Versa Studios.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Already wowed people worldwide

This globally successful exhibition has wowed visitors in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Birmingham, Manchester, Madrid and London.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Open Tuesdays to Sundays

The exhibit will be open all Tuesdays to Sundays during the months of September to October.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
LeedsBerlinPhoenix
Next Page
Page 1 of 2