PhD student Lara Rose’s life-size sculpture of Dr Geraldine Connor is thought to be the only sculpture of a black person on public display in Leeds, a precursor to the David Oluwale memorial coming next year.

Coun Abigail Marshall Katung said: “Unveiling the very first statue of a black person in Leeds is a great achievement that we all need to celebrate.

"Lara Rose, who has done this magnificent work, is my constituent, and I’m proud to support her, and the university, in commemorating Dr Geraldine Connor.”

LBU PhD student Lara Rose (left) and Corrine Bailey Rae (right) in front of the Geraldine Connor statue in the Leeds School of Arts building. Picture: Justin Slee

Dr Connor was a renowned performer, writer and director. She was also a senior lecturer at the University of Leeds.

Lara had a close relationship with Dr Connor, starring in the Carnival Messiah production and also choosing her PhD topic based on Dr Connor’s advice to explore West African Yoruba culture. Lara added: “On her discovery of my Yoruba heritage, Dr Geraldine Connor said to me, ‘child you need to tell your story, your Yoruba story in your art.’”

Lara Rose said: “There are only four or five sculptures of black people across the UK, and that’s not enough. I hope this will inspire people and I really think it will.”