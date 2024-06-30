Glastonbury Festival's almost over - but planning is under way for next year

With Paloma Faith, SZA, Paul Heaton and Cyndi Lauper still ringing in their ears, fans will be delighted to know that Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said she is “already in talks with some acts” for next year’s festival.

The last day of the Somerset festival saw a headline performance from R&B act SZA, with Canadian pop star Shania Twain in the Legends slot.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s resident newspaper, Eavis said: “We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Eavis also said Twain, 58, has “really embraced” the spirit of the festival.

“I think that’s part of the reason the anticipation for her show is so wild”, she added before Twain took to the stage.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! singer made her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in the afternoon.

Eavis also hailed the festival as a place where we can all “come together and find our common ground” and added that it “restores your faith in humanity”.

Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, a record.

Their set included an emotional moment with Back To The Future star Michael J Fox who played the guitar on stage during their song Fix You.

Singer Paloma Faith, once of Leeds, had to cancel her gig at Southampton’s Guildhall Square on Friday.

But she performed on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.

Posting on her Instagram stories on Sunday morning she shared a picture confirming she will be performing, writing: “My gorgeous team hyped about the fact my sore throat has improved and will sing today!”

Forthright Faith gave some relationship advice to the Glastonbury audience. She said she was single now and finding it hard work, and she said she had tried dating apps with little success.

She called that form of finding love the “wild west” as people “don’t really know how to connect anymore”.

Faith added: “Try and stay together, but it’s the resentment that’s the problem.

“So all I’m asking, this is a plea, I’m talking about (heterosexual) men, if you are married … and I just want you to notice that if a woman does the same action every single day, it means it needs doing, so don’t wait to ask to do it, just do it.”

The mother-of-two also said that her setlist was “dedicated to all the single mothers out there”, and called on parents to stop perpetrating the “patriarchy” following her performing the track, Bad Woman.