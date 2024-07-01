Glastonbury Festival: 10 things I have learned from my visits

1: Plan, plan and plan again. No-one ever gets around everything. The site is vast and getting from one stage to another can take an age so try to work out your priority acts in advance to avoid disappointment.

2: Pack less. Whatever you think you will need, you will almost certainly use only a fraction of it. Keep it simple and do not take excess backage which will get in the way of you having a good time.

3: Enjoy the grunge: most do not have access to showers and those few lucky ones will find them less than enticing after dozens of fellow campers have used them. Be prepared to smell. Everyone else will.

4: Be flexible: whatever your plans, find time to wander and discover new acts. For every Coldplay there will be dozens of smaller, lesser-known entertainers who may very well make your festival.

5: Don’t stick to music: there are many other attractions, from comedy to poetry, films to debates. Having a day in each area will save you walking miles and may open your mind to new attractions.

6: Choose your shoes: you will inevitably walk more than usual. I averaged 18,000 steps a day but one older guy I spoke to averaged 30,000 a day. So wear worn-in comfortable shoes to avoid blisters.

7: Get in training: no-one can go from zero to a marathon overnight so train your body by walking more in the build up. You wouldn’t just rock up to a marathon and you shouldn’t just rock up to a festival, either.

8: Plan your meals: festival food is fine and varied but it is not as cheap as it once was. And the best food outlets get very busy. So take some easy-to-pack meals with you to keep you on your feet.

9: Pray for cloud: sun might look good on the television but it quickly saps the energy when you are walking from stage to stage. And there are too few seats and benches and even fewer shady areas.

10: Go with the flow: don’t worry about dressing over the top. However outrageous your outfit is, there will be plenty more people with strange and wacky outfits. It’s all part of the fun.

Festivalgoers sit in the shade at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.