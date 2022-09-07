Starting with a coloured sheet

To get the free download and watch "how to" videos either click the link or type it into your browser and follow instructions at https://alanandbarry.co.uk/shop.cfm?category_id=3426 website.

If you would like to sign up for a newsletter and receive 157 pages as a thank you for doing so, you will find a button on any of the pages allowing you to do that.

This will obviously require your actual email address.

Create the shirt template

It is also a good idea to take a look at the YouTube channel. To find that all you need to do is go to YouTube, type in "Alan and Barry" and it will pop up for you.

We know how popular football is in the UK and around the world.

This free download is especially for all of the football fans as well as friends and family of football fans.

In the download you will get everything that you need to make a football shirt box. We have included a number of popular team colours, even including footballs with various team colours too.

Put shirt template on coloured sheet

LINK IMAGE 1

The first thing you have to do is print out the papers that you want to use - choose which design and you can also choose which card or paper you want to print onto

IMAGE 2

You also need to print out the template size that you want to use - we’re going to use the medium and large

Glue all the pieces in place

IMAGE 3

Next cut out the template and place them onto the background paper you’re using, just securing them using a little bit of masking tape

IMAGE 4

Now you will notice on the template there are dotted lines and straight lines - the straight lines are the ones where you cut and the dotted lines should be scored with an embossing tool or empty ballpoint pen as these are the ones that you will fold

Glue the final pieces in place

IMAGE 5

When you have cut out the template you can fold where all the creases are, helping if use a ruler or something flat that will help give you a really good crease

IMAGE 6

So you will end up with two of the shirt boxes with flaps at the bottom - you just need to fold over and place a little bit of glue on each side, then stick it together

IMAGE 7

Then you can stick both halves of the box together using a little of the glue on just one of the inside flaps on the three sides.

Stick the two boxes together and wait until they are securely stuck

IMAGE 8

Then you have the finished shirt box.

Depending on which size of template you use, you could fill it with anything you want from sweets to gifts

Enjoy making this project and, with all the different colour schemes of the football backgrounds we are giving, you should be able to mix and match to match your teams