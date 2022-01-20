Marks and Spencer, founded in the Kirkgate Market in 1884, has loaned five pieces of art for people in Leeds to view - by Claude Monet, LS Lowry, JMW Turner, Maurice de Vlaminck and Edward Seago.

These prestigious artworks, some of which have never been on public display, are now exhibited in The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery which is back to its full opening hours for the first time in 22 months.

Monet and Seago on display in The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery (Image: Leeds University Library Galleries)

Based in the heart of the University of Leeds campus, in the Parkinson Building, the gallery is free and open to all.

The five artworks are on display alongside the University of Leeds’ own collection.

The university's art curator Layla Bloom said: "We’re delighted that Marks and Spencer has shared these formidable treasures with us at the University of Leeds.

"This loan helps us to expand the story of 20th century British Art display through our collection at The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery, whilst also making links to the fascinating history of Marks & Spencer, a British institution born here in Leeds.

"Each work contributes in a different way to our gallery displays, and will provide new opportunities for our audience – especially for young people – to engage with and enjoy art on campus."

Marks & Spencer has a strong link with Leeds, with founder Michael Marks setting up his first penny bazaar in Leeds in 1884 before joining forces with Tom Spencer in 1894.

The relationship has continued and the M&S Company Archive established their home on the University of Leeds campus in 2012.

The award-winning archive celebrates the company's rich heritage, its customers and the wider community.

M&S Company archivist Katharine Carter added: "As a business, Marks & Spencer is committed to sharing our own heritage through the work of our Company Archive, so it’s very fitting that these wonderful art treasures are now available for people to view and enjoy here in Leeds.

"They are fantastic pieces and we’re delighted that our partnership with the University of Leeds enables them to be experienced by the wider audience that they deserve."