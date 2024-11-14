Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration comes to Yorkshire cinemas, November 16 and 17

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend. Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world.

The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at The O2), the film is a celebration of an international icon and revered classical voice, with a grandeur and scale that reaches new heights.

Andrea Bocelli and Brian May

Tickets are available here https://hubs.la/Q02RWwZv0

North East venues and dates:

Arc Cinema, Rotherham 1 December

Bishop Auckland Town Hall 16 November

Andrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran

Cineworld Barnsley 16/17 November

Cineworld Boldon 16/17 November

Cineworld Bradford 16/17 November

Cineworld Castleford 16/17 November

Cineworld Dalton Park 16/17 November

Cineworld Hull 16/17 November

Cineworld Cinema Leeds 16/17 November

Cineworld Middlesborough 16/17 November

Cineworld Newcastle Upon Tyne 16/17 November

Cineworld Sheffield 16/17 November

Cineworld Wakefield 16/17 November

Cineworld York 16/17 November

Empire Consett 16 November

Everyman Harrogate 16/17 November

Everyman Leeds 16/17 November

Light Cinemas Bradford 16/17 November

Light Cinemas Sheffield 16/17 November

Odeon Huddersfield 16/17 November

Odeon Hull 16/17 November

Odeon Leeds Thorpe Park 16/17 November

Odeon Metrocentre Gateshead 16/17 November

Odeon Silverlink 16/17 November

Savoy Doncaster 16, 20 November

Showcase Cinema du Lux Leeds 16/17 November

Showcase Cinema du Lux Teeside 16/17 November

Vue Darlington 16/17 November

Vue Doncaster 16/17 November

Vue Gateshead 16/17 November

Vue Halifax 16/17 November

Vue Hartlepool 16/17 November

Vue Hull 16/17 November

Vue Leeds Kirkstall 16/17 November

Vue Newcastle-Under-Lyme 16/17 November

Vue Sheffield 16/17 November

Vue York 16/17 November