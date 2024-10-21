All Aboard the Fright Train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for the ultimate ghostly adventure this Halloween on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway (KWVR). For three thrilling days this October, the historic railway will transform into a spine-tingling Halloween experience with two special events: The Scare Train and The Spooky Express.

From October 29th to 31st, families are invited to board the Spooky Express, running during daylight hours, offering plenty of fun and just the right amount of fright.

Children and parents alike can enjoy the creepy, decorated carriages as they journey up the five-mile track through the eerie South Pennine hills.

But the chills start before the train departs—passengers will be treated to a Spooky Show at the station to set the mood for a fright-filled ride. The Spooky Express is perfect for young families looking for some light-hearted Halloween excitement.

For those seeking something even spookier, the Scare Train on Halloween night (October 31st) is a must. This after-dark adventure is not for the faint of heart.

As you pass through KWVR’s infamous tunnels, be on the lookout for sinister characters lurking in the shadows. From a bridegroom in search of his lost bride to a nurse looking for her next ‘patient’, the Scare Train promises to deliver heart-pounding scares.

Passengers are encouraged to dress up in their most terrifying costumes to join in on the spooky fun.

And before embarking on this ghostly journey, visitors at Oxenhope Station can explore the haunted train shed, where ghosts, ghouls, and witches are waiting to greet brave souls. With music, food, and drink available at the station, it’s the perfect way to kick off a night of Halloween fun.

Whether you’re aboard the Spooky Express or daring enough for the Scare Train, this Halloween at Keighley & Worth Valley Railway is guaranteed to offer an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

For more details and to book tickets, visit www.kwvr.co.uk.