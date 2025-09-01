Airedale Group partners With Trafalgar Theatres to launch Bradford's new Live Entertainment landmark

As the UK’s City of Culture for 2025, Bradford has welcomed a host of exciting events and celebrations this year. Preparations have included the transformation of the former Thornton Road Odeon into the brand new Bradford Live entertainment venue. With a capacity of almost 4,000, the venue is set to be the new home of live music, comedy, film and family fun in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building has remained empty since its initial closure in 2000, but has been given a new lease of life this year with the support of businesses across Bradford, including Airedale Group , who are located in the city.

As leaders in the design, build, and ongoing maintenance of commercial kitchens, Airedale Group were enlisted by the Trafalgar Theatres team to design and fit the catering facilities within the newly refurbished venue, with their work beginning earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airedale Group used their expertise to create the first-floor kitchen space, and install other key amenities across the venue, such as back-of-house ice machines and glass wash areas. As a multi-use kitchen, it was essential that the design of the space catered to the large-scale requirements of the venue, which offers concession catering and formal event dining. Airedale Group were able to meet the requirement, completing the project to the deadline with a team of their in-house project managers. With the catering space Airedale Group has created, the venue will be able to expand its offering beyond concession and into a full-scope dining service, offering diverse menu opportunities within the establishment's ballroom.

Bradford Live

The project was particularly significant to the Bradford-based Airedale Group alongside the wider community, as locals had dedicated several years campaigning to save and restore the venue. Although the team are well-acquainted with installations of this nature, the locality of the project and its impact on the city's residents made this project particularly special to play a part in.

Chris Dickens, Head of Direct Sales at Airedale Group, shared his thoughts following the project: “As a Bradford-based company, Airedale are delighted to have supported the redevelopment of this landmark venue. Bradford Live will be at the heart of the community for years to come, and we’ve been very happy to play a role in making it a brilliant new asset for the people of the city.”