Ahoy Aberdeen! The countdown is on for Europe’s largest free family event 100 days until The Tall Ships Races

From a sea of tall ships to encounters with shaggy sheep, it’s all about Aberdeenshire this spring and summer as the North East of Scotland offers an abundance of special events and experiences. Discover the largest free family event in Europe, roam the Royal gardens at Balmoral and enjoy some unforgettable farmyard fun.

100 days until we see a Sea of Tall Ships at Europe’s largest free family event

It’s Ahoy Aberdeen! as the harbour city hosts The Tall Ships Races from 19-22 July 2025. In just 100 days’ time Aberdeen City and its famous harbour will be making a splash when this (k)not to be missed nautical celebration brings historic sailing vessels from around the world together for four days of festival fun and cultural celebrations. Visitors will have the chance to tour the grand ships, meet the crews and enjoy a myriad of maritime-themed activities. Aberdeen is on track to welcome 50 vessels, including 17 Class A Tall Ships, which will make it host to the largest fleet of the entire race. Aberdeen’s maritime history is well documented at the city’s Maritime Museum, including details of Thermopylae, the locally-built tea clipper that celebrated success in a race against the Cutty Sark from Shanghai to London in 1872.

Announced today, The Red Arrows and The Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland will be joining the celebrations. The RAF's world-famous squadron will stage a full aerial display, while the Royal Marines Band will provide fanfares for the opening ceremony and prizegiving and also join the crew parade through the heart of Aberdeen. And to mark the 100 days to go, the Tall Ships Races Aberdeen countdown clock has now taken up a prime position in Union Square in Aberdeen City Centre.

Tall Ships

Down at the Quayside, there will be sailing up the (East) Coast of another kind as Deacon Blue headline the four-day concert series on Friday 18 July (Ministry of Sound Classical and Kaiser Chiefs will feature on Saturday 19 and Monday 21, respectively)

The Tall Ships Races | Aberdeen | 19-22 July 2025 | Tall Ships Aberdeen

Roam a Royal garden: NEW activities at Balmoral for summer 2025

Officially now open for the 2025 summer season (1 April-10 August), Balmoral Castle (The Highland Home of the Royal Family) has a few firsts for visitors this year. A NEW exhibition charting 170 years of horticultural legacy offers a special insight into King Charles III’s vision for the future of the grounds. A NEW interactive red squirrel trail has also been created in ancient woodland to the west of the castle. And for those feeling energetic or having the need to burn off the Easter eggs, Run Balmoral on 26/27 April provides a majestic backdrop. This summer will also see supper clubs, evening outdoor cinema screenings and family fun days (garden games, ponies and birds of prey). Admission costs: Adults £18.50, children £9.50 (aged 5-15), family £42 (2 adults and 3 kids)

Vallais Blacknose sheep

Balmoral Castle ⬥ The Highland home of the Royal Family

Spring into action with farmyard fun across Aberdeenshire and a NEW farm stay option for summer 2025

From Highland coos to Valais Blacknose sheep and many more breeds beyond, Aberdeenshire offers opportunities galore to meet the animals and also gain a greater understanding of rural life with a farm stay. Lambing tours, sheep shearing and Cow & Coast experiences are available from now until September at Down on the Farm - Glamping Accommodation & Farm Tours Aberdeenshire (with stays from as little as £20 pppn). Easily accessible from Aberdeen city centre is the award-winning Farm Stop, where the animal antics are guaranteed to make you smile! And NEW for summer 2025, Logie Newton Farm has opened two rural luxury lodges (sleeps 4 or 6), each featuring a hot tub, BBQ fire pit and secluded outdoor space that lends itself to stargazing and even the chance to spot the Northern Lights if you’re lucky! Costs £1,300 for 7 nights, four sharing, self-catering.

For more information on what’s on in Aberdeenshire, please visit https://www.visitabdn.com/