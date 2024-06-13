Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash is returning this October – sign up now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The much-loved Leeds Abbey Dash 10k returns to Leeds City Centre on Sunday, October 13th, 2024.

Age UK is calling on runners to register now to secure their spot in this popular charity event, which raises essential funds and awareness to support older people.

With its flat and fast course, the Leeds Abbey Dash, generously sponsored by the UK's leading home furnishing retailer Dunelm, is perfect for runners of all abilities. Whether you're tackling your first 10k or striving for a personal best, this run offers a fantastic opportunity for those taking part to challenge themselves while contributing to a worthy cause. Funds raised will support Age UK's national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service, as well as local support and friendship services across Yorkshire.

In today's challenging times, many older people are grappling with the cost-of-living crisis, loneliness, and isolation, often without knowing where to turn for help. Age UK's services provide crucial support and companionship, making a significant difference in the lives of those who feel alone and unsupported.

Kath Blaize-Smith, Senior Community & Mass Participation Fundraising Manager at Age UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be back in Leeds for this year’s Leeds Abbey Dash. Whether you're challenging yourself or forming a team, this popular and sociable 10k run is a wonderful way to support Age UK's mission. By participating, you can help us continue our vital work for older people in need. Please sign up today!”

Key information:

When: Sunday 13th October 2024, 9:30amWhere: Millennium Square, Leeds, LS1 3HEDistance: 10k event for adults (ages 15+), 2k Junior Dash run for 8 -14-year-olds, 10k Wheelchair Race

The course: Flat - perfect for both beginners and experienced runnersRegistration fee: £30, or £28 for UK Athletics members. The Junior Dash is £10 to enter and the Wheelchair Race is £30. (All costs exclude a processing fee*).

A technical running t-shirt is available to buy for £10