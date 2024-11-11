AfPP Roadshow for hospital theatre practitioners heading to Leeds in December

The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is bringing its 2024 Roadshow featuring speakers, education, and networking opportunities to Horizon Leeds on Saturday December 7th.

Topics covered will include Innovation, Future Technology and AI, Sustainable Perioperative Practice, Inclusive Intercultural Communication Skills, and Overcoming Challenges in Theatre – Achieving “The Perfect Day”.

AfPP, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is the UK’s leading membership organisation dedicated to theatre practitioners and improving perioperative care. The Association, which has its headquarters in Harrogate, Yorkshire, provides crucial support, training, and guidance to healthcare professionals working in hospital theatres.

The AfPP Roadshow is a series of one-day conferences taking place in seven UK cities. It brings together some of the perioperative sector’s most inspirational and forward-looking healthcare professionals to present a variety of absorbing, not-to-be missed presentations.

“The Roadshow is a fantastic networking opportunity, and attendees will have the chance to connect with colleagues, exchange ideas, and build relationships with a room full of like-minded individuals,” said Georgie Lole, AfPP Event Lead.

She added: “We are welcoming both our current members and non-members to all our events. These one-day events are exceptional value, and you will gain 5 CPD hours.”

Tickets for the Leeds Roadshow are £15 for AfPP members and £25 for non-members.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leeds-tickets-793059812247

Pictures show attendees at the AfPP Birmingham Roadshow held in May, and the Leeds AfPP Roadshow banner.