Adorable and very proud pug earns playful praise after impressive Saltaire Festival performance

A proud pug proved he was top dog at the Saltaire Festival after winning an award.

Clyde, five, came in second place at the Fun Dog Show hosted by the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford District Branch.

Dozens of dogs paraded their skills in the ring on Saturday in a variety of canine categories ranging from sleekest coat, waggiest tail and best pedigree.

Clyde, who lives in Shipley, came second in the dog the judges were most likely to take home category impressing them with his variety of tricks and skills.

Clyde at the Saltaire Festival wearing his rosette

His owners Laura and James Collins said: "We only entered ten minutes before the show was due to end so we were very surprised that he even won.

"We pulled out all his favourite tricks which proves that pugs will do anything for tricks.

"He loved all the attention when he wore his rosette with pride for the rest of the afternoon.

"And it was for a fantastic charity that works so hard in the local branch to support animals in need."

Clyde the pug at Saltaire Festival.

The animal centre, which is based in Halifax, relies on charitable donations and takes in hundreds of unwanted or mistreated animals every year. So far this year they have rehomed 30 dogs and 71 cats.

Their next event will be held on Saturday at the Nags Head, in Huddersfield, for their popular Wags at the Nags - including fun dog show, raffle and dog artwork on display.