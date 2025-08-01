A Proper Yorkshire Celebration: Black Sheep Brewery unveils weekend festivities

By Emily Wiswell
Contributor
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery is inviting punters to celebrate God’s Own County this Yorkshire Day (1st August) with a full weekend of events at its bar and Visitor Centre.

Taking place from Thursday 31st July, the iconic brewery in the heart of North Yorkshire promises a weekend of family filled fun, hosting a variety of events to celebrate its Yorkshire heritage.

With the brewery and visitor centre open all weekend to celebrate, highlights include:

  • A Yorkshire-themed quiz on 31st July
  • A new ‘Where’s Woolly?’ activity on family brewery tours
  • A free pint for anyone who brings a Yorkshire Terrier to the Visitor Centre on 1st August
  • Complimentary cups of Yorkshire Tea and stuffed Yorkshire puddings on Yorkshire Day itself
Black Sheep Breweryplaceholder image
Black Sheep Brewery

Dave Sharples, Brand Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "There’s no better time to shout about our Yorkshire roots than Yorkshire Day, and we’re pulling out all the stops for a weekend-long celebration. We’re proud to fly the flag for God’s own county, and this year we’re mixing proper Yorkshire charm with good old-fashioned fun.

"Whether you’re here for a pint, a cuppa, or just a proper Yorkshire welcome, our Masham Visitor Centre is the place to be.”

To find out more about Black Sheep Brewery and future events, visit: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/visit-us/

