A Proper Yorkshire Celebration: Black Sheep Brewery unveils weekend festivities

Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery is inviting punters to celebrate God’s Own County this Yorkshire Day (1st August) with a full weekend of events at its bar and Visitor Centre.

Taking place from Thursday 31st July, the iconic brewery in the heart of North Yorkshire promises a weekend of family filled fun, hosting a variety of events to celebrate its Yorkshire heritage.

With the brewery and visitor centre open all weekend to celebrate, highlights include:

A Yorkshire-themed quiz on 31st July

A new ‘Where’s Woolly?’ activity on family brewery tours

A free pint for anyone who brings a Yorkshire Terrier to the Visitor Centre on 1st August

Complimentary cups of Yorkshire Tea and stuffed Yorkshire puddings on Yorkshire Day itself

Black Sheep Brewery

Dave Sharples, Brand Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "There’s no better time to shout about our Yorkshire roots than Yorkshire Day, and we’re pulling out all the stops for a weekend-long celebration. We’re proud to fly the flag for God’s own county, and this year we’re mixing proper Yorkshire charm with good old-fashioned fun.

"Whether you’re here for a pint, a cuppa, or just a proper Yorkshire welcome, our Masham Visitor Centre is the place to be.”

To find out more about Black Sheep Brewery and future events, visit: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/visit-us/