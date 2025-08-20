A month-long celebration of beer, art and independent spirit

We’re turning 10 – and we’re going to celebrate! The Sheffield Half Pint Marathon is back this September, and this year it’s twice the size, twice the fun, and packed with even more pints, pubs, and proper Sheffield pride. For our 10th anniversary, we’re taking the celebration beyond the bar. Yes, it’s still about great beer – but it’s also about what makes Sheffield so special: independent venues, local breweries, creative culture, and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the month, you'll explore 26 incredible pubs, taprooms, and bars (plus a few surprise bonus stops), with each one showcasing the heart and soul of Sheffield’s thriving scene. Whether you’re discovering a tucked-away microbrewery for the first time, or soaking up artwork from local artists on pub walls, this is your chance to celebrate everything that makes this city pour with personality. And don’t worry – you’ve got the whole of September to complete the marathon. Break it into weekends, tackle one neighbourhood at a time, or sprint through it all if that’s your vibe. It’s not about the race (unless you want it to be). Sheffield is consistently ranked one of the best UK cities for independent business, real ale, and community-led events – and this is your chance to be part of it.

To take part, all you need to do is pop into one of the participating venues from September 1 and pick up your map and info sheet to get started. Over the month, visit as many of the 26 venues as you like – whether you’re aiming for a full or half marathon – and collect a stamp at each stop. Each venue will be pouring one of the official Half Pint Marathon beers, with 25p from every pint donated to Sheffield Mind. Prefer something else? No problem – just pop 25p into the charity tin and carry on. Once you’ve completed either 13 or all 26 stops, show your stamped map at any venue to collect your limited-edition 10th anniversary print.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And don’t forget to check your map for extra challenges – from things to spot to photos to share on social media – there are surprise prizes to be won throughout the month. Take your time, go at your own pace, and soak up the spirit of the city as you go.

Find out more about this event: https://www.truenorthbrewco.uk/halfpintmarathon