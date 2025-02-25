A Hoedown for Our Future: The Halifax Hoedown to Save EdShift

A day of music, dancing, and community to protect a lifeline for young survivors of domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic abuse services across the country are disappearing, and EdShift may be next. With funding for their vital work set to run out in June 2025, this groundbreaking arts-based domestic abuse service for children and young people faces an uncertain future. In response, the community is coming together for The Halifax Hoedown – an unforgettable fundraising event aimed at keeping EdShift’s doors open.

Taking place on Saturday, 19 April, at The New Roxy in Sowerby Bridge (12pm - 12am), The Halifax Hoedown is more than just a celebration – it’s a fight for the future. Attendees can expect a full day of live country music, energetic line dancing, a raffle with prizes worth £250, mouthwatering Texan food, and a chance to stand in solidarity with young survivors of domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Right now, a young person in Calderdale could be waiting over 12 months for support. That’s 12 months of struggling alone with trauma, anxiety, and fear. We refuse to accept that," says Nathan McGill, YouthBase and Community Practitioner at EdShift. "We are running out of time to secure the funding needed to keep EdShift@TheYouthBase open. This hoedown isn’t just about raising money – it’s about protecting a space that has changed lives."

Details for the fundraising event for EdShift

Since its founding, EdShift has provided a lifeline to children and young people overcoming the trauma of domestic abuse. Through creative expression, arts therapy, and safe, supportive spaces, EdShift helps young people rebuild their confidence, find their voices, and develop healthy, equal relationships. Without urgent funding, this vital work could be lost.

The Halifax Hoedown isn’t just an event – it’s a movement. Every ticket sold, every dance step taken, and every pound raised brings us one step closer to ensuring EdShift’s survival.

Tickets are available now. For more information and to book, visit https://edshift.co.uk/shop/