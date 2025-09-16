“A film is very different for me, but it’s a great fit!”

Journalist and presenter Christine Talbot is joining the cast of a new British comedy, filming exclusively in Yorkshire.

Hot Flash tells the story of an accidental entrepreneur who triumphs despite imposter syndrome, brutal menopause symptoms, and the challenges of being a forty plus single mum. A prolific event and awards host and moderator, Christine will step into a cameo role for the film’s climactic pitch scene.

Christine has been one of the most recognisable faces and voices in Yorkshire for almost three decades. Known for her warmth, empathy and authority, she has worked for both ITV and the BBC, fronting various live programs, including the nightly ITV Calendar regional news, for 20 years. She is excited to be involved:

“Who doesn’t love a story of someone succeeding against all odds? Although a film is something very different for me, I knew after meeting the production team that it was such a great fit. After all, I’ve spent my whole career highlighting the amazing achievements of ordinary Yorkshire people, and this film is doing exactly the same.”

The film’s writer and producer, Flamborough-based Jan Birley, said:

“This film is a love story to ordinary Yorkshire folk achieving their dreams, and Christine is a shining example of what’s possible. Known for her wonderful mix of professionalism, warmth and authenticity, she’s the perfect fit for us - we’re thrilled that she’s joining our growing team of talented creatives and businesses.”

Hot Flash will shoot from early 2026.