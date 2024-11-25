A dog is for life (and art), not just for Christmas!

Yorkshire artist Sarah Westwood unveils a whimsical advent celebration starring her dog, Sprocket, to spread joy and support local causes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Christmas, Yorkshire-based illustrator Sarah Westwood is sprinkling a little extra magic over the festive season with a unique Advent celebration starring her beloved dog, Sprocket. With doors opening on the 1st of December, Sarah will unveil a brand-new illustration each day on her social media channels, capturing Sprocket in cosy, festive scenes at iconic local landmarks, charming businesses, and heartwarming community spots.

The illustrations don’t just celebrate Yorkshire’s beauty, they highlight the spirit of connection, love, and giving that makes this time of year so special. Whether it’s a windswept coastal view or the twinkle of a village Christmas fair, each piece is a celebration of local pride wrapped up in Sarah’s signature, whimsical style. To celebrate the series, Sarah is also releasing a limited-edition Advent Zine, featuring all 24 illustrations. With just 50 copies available, these collector’s items are expected to fly off the shelves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a gift giving twist as 15% of profits from the sale of Sarah’s limited-edition Advent Zine will be donated to Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, a registered charity that rescues and rehomes abandoned and unwanted dogs in the area. The initiative is as much about giving back as it is about bringing smiles, making this a holiday project with heart.

Christmas with Sarah Westwood and Sprocket

“Christmas is about spreading joy, cherishing connections, and giving back,” said Sarah Westwood. “With Sprocket as my muse and constant companion, this project is a love letter to Yorkshire, its people, and the festive season. I hope each illustration brings a little magic into someone’s day and reminds us of the joy in giving, not just to each other, but to the causes that make our world a kinder place.”

She adds, “I would love fans near to join in the festive fun by snapping photos of themselves at the featured landmarks or businesses, or posing with their own pets, and sharing them with the hashtag #SprocketsAdvent, as each week, one lucky person will win a festive print of one of Sarah’s enchanting illustrations, spreading a little more holiday joy.”

A preview of the Zine will be available at local Christmas fairs, where visitors can purchase their copy or pre-order online at https://www.sarahwestwood.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprocket’s journey begins on 1st December and runs through Christmas Eve, bringing festive cheer to Yorkshire and beyond.

Don’t miss the chance to follow along on Sarah’s social media channels at @sarahwestwood_illustrator or explore her work at https://www.sarahwestwood.co.uk

Full Events List:

Yorkshire Coast Makers Fair, 30th November, 10am until 4pm in Scarborough

Slingsby Christmas Fair, 01st December, 11am to 3pm.

Saltburn inspired Christmas market, 7th December at Saltburn Community Hall. 10am - 4pm Redcar and Cleveland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brunswick Christmas Fair, on 14th/ 15th December - Scarborough - 10am - 4pm.

Sarah Westwood is a Yorkshire-based illustrator known for her whimsical, heartfelt art inspired by her dog, Sprocket, and the local community. Her work celebrates the beauty of everyday life and the connection between people, places, and pets.Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue is a registered charity (No. 1142941) dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned and unwanted dogs in the Yorkshire Coast area. To learn more about their work and see the dogs in need of homes, visit www.yorkshire-coast-dog-rescue.com