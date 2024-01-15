Coroner issues appeal to find family of Leeds man David Hoyle after his death at the age of 77
An appeal has been issued to find the family of a 77-year-old Leeds man who has sadly died.
Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of David Hoyle, aged 77, from Broadway who died on Wednesday, January 3.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
The Coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.
They also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives of the person.