Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of David Hoyle, aged 77, from Broadway who died on Wednesday, January 3.

The Coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.