If you're looking for luxurious period manors or prestigious modern dwellings, Leeds have what you need.
We have compiled a list of 12 of the most expensive properties currently listed for sale on Zoopla in our area for you to browse, such as some real eye-catching houses in areas such as Alwoodley, Shadwell and Roundhay.
They include an old vicarage, a stunning period house with private paddock and tennis court and a 12 bedroom house sitting on approximately 5 acres of land.
1. The Old Rectory - £4,250,000
This 7 bedroom town house in Barwick in Elmet comes with a hefty price tag of over 4 million, but with it's large gardens and stunning design we might get just why. Dating ack to circa 1690, this Leeds home spans over 656 square metres and features entertaining rooms, games room, a private bar with pool table, a luxury spa and a wine vault.
2. Navaron House - £3,600,000
This six bedroom and seven bathrooms property on one of North Leeds' most sought-after lanes, Wigton Lane in Alwoodley, is one of the most expensive properties currently on the market. It features a grand reception hall with porcelain tiled flooring and a bespoke sweeping staircase and decorative Helical balustrade, which showcases the house's luxury right away upon entering.
3. Manor Heath - £3,000,000
This four bed detached house on Manor House Lane, Alwoodley is set in approximately one acre of land and is on the market for the first time in nearly 30 years. It comes with oak interiors, a large external patio and is within walking distance of one of Yorkshire's most prestigious independent schools, the Grammar School at Leeds.
4. Woodley Chase - £3,000,000
Also located on the popular Wigton Lane in Alwoodley, Woodley Chase's stunning exterior is matched by it's grandiose interior with five open plan reception areas, five spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms.