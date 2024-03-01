Unprecedented Leeds United boost expected with new Whites prediction amid fresh rivals doubt
and live on Freeview channel 276
An unprecedented new Leeds United boost is expected amid a fresh Whites prediction with more doubt about a particular promotion rival.
Leeds saw their run in this season's FA Cup ended by a last-gasp 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and attention now turns back to the league with Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Huddersfield Town.
United are approaching the contest sat in the division's second automatic promotion position on goal difference and the bookmakers confidently expect the Whites to record what would be a club record tenth league win in succession at the Terriers.
Huddersfield sit 19th in the Championship table under new boss André Breitenreiter and Leeds are strong odds-on favourites to leave with a victory that would put them three points clear in second and just three points behind leaders Leicester City, for a few hours at least.
Leeds are no bigger than 4-7 for victory in Saturday's Yorkshire derby for which Huddersfield can be backed at 11-2 despite being on home turf. The draw is on offer at 17-5.
Leaders Leicester, third-placed Ipswich Town and fourth-placed Southampton are then all involved in Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-offs from which the bookmakers expect all three teams to take three points.
Leicester are 4-11 at home to QPR who can be backed at a huge 9-1 to leave the King Power with a victory. The draw is 17-4.
Ipswich are 4-6 shots at Plymouth Argyle who are given a definite squeak at 4-1 with 10-3 about the draw.
As part of fresh doubt about Southampton, the Saints are rated the most likely of United's automatic promotion rivals to slip up in being only marginally odds-on favourites at Birmingham City who are just 3-1. The draw is a similar price at 31-11.
Successful predictions from the bookies would mean the top-four staying the same and the odds-makers confidently expect the Whites to seal automatic promotion in second place.
In the very latest markets after United's FA Cup showing, Leeds are clear second favourites for a top two finish at 1-2, miles behind Leicester at 1-20 but comfortably ahead of third favourites Ipswich at 9-4.
Southampton are currently three points behind both Leeds and Ipswich and the Saints are consequently as big as 8-1. Leicester are 1-3 to win the division but Leeds are far from ruled out at 4 and now as short as 10-3 with some firms. Ipswich are 13s and Southampton 33s.