Liverpool 6 Leeds United 0 live: Recap as Whites are blitzed at Anfield

Leeds were beaten 4-2 by arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

The Whites are next taking on a second-placed Reds side who would move just three points behind leaders Manchester City with a victory against Bielsa's team.

For Leeds, tonight's game is then followed by a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

REDS TEST: For Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side in Wednesday night's clash at Anfield, above. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.