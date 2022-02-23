Liverpool 6 Leeds United 0 live: Recap as Whites are blitzed at Anfield
Leeds United face title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield tonight as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in their second of three fixtures within seven days.
Leeds were beaten 4-2 by arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.
The Whites are next taking on a second-placed Reds side who would move just three points behind leaders Manchester City with a victory against Bielsa's team.
For Leeds, tonight's game is then followed by a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.
Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis upon landing at Anfield and in the meantime here is the latest team news and the predicted Leeds XI ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.
Liverpool 6 Leeds United 0 - reaction and recap
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:37
- 7.45pm kick-off at Anfield
- Leeds 15th and five points clear of drop zone
- Liverpool second, win puts them three points behind Man City
Full time
Leeds hit for six
Goal Liverpool
90: van Dijk free header from a corner
Joffy booked
90: For a foul 30 yards out. Three minutes added time start now, Liverpool then win a corner
Goal Liverpool - but not Salah
90: Mane with a tap in after Meslier saves from Origi
Plenty of folk leaving
90: Just whether Salah can get one more
Corner cleared
88: But a heavy touch from Harrison allows the Reds to come again, Trent’s cross sails through the area and Leeds survive,
Liverpool corner
87: Won by Salah who is clearly mad keen to get his hat trick. still time
Half a chance gone
86: Ball down the right for Raphinha who has a race against Alisson who gets there first via a sliding challenge and clears
Origi coming on
84: For Diaz who was brilliant first half, and not bad in the second, looks a serious player
The fourth goal
81: Salah to Henderson who gets into the box as Harrison is unable to fully track him, squares to Mane who fires into the top right