Leeds United handed home draw in Carabao Cup 1st Round as manager-less side visit Elland Road

Leeds United have been drawn against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup First Round.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

The Whites will host the League One club at Elland Road following their season opener with Cardiff City. Ties are due to take place the week commencing August 7.

Leeds’ last encounter with the Shropshire club came in the same competition back in 2012 when United ran out 4-0 winners.

Shrewsbury finished 12th in League One last season but parted company with manager Steve Cotterill at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and are in the hunt for a new boss ahead of the new campaign. The club are also in need of several players at New Meadow with just 12 senior squad members retained since the final day of last season.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Leeds enter the Carabao Cup at the First Round stage this year due to the number of English teams competing in Europe during 2023/24 but will at least begin the season with back-to-back home games against Cardiff and then Shrewsbury days later, before a trip to Birmingham City in the league.

