A fresh twist has emerged in Leeds United’s battle for automatic promotion.

A huge twist has provided a big deadline day boost for one of Leeds United’s key Championship promotion rivals.

Daniel Farke’s Whites stayed two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division with Saturday’s 7-0 blitz of Cardiff City at Elland Road which also established a five-point cushion over third-placed Burnley.

The Clarets dropped two points further behind Leeds after being held to a goalless draw at Portsmouth which also presented Sunderland with the chance to close in through Monday night’s game in hand.

The fourth team in a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland took on seventh-placed Middlesbrough at the Riverside knowing that a victory would take them level on points with Burnley on the same amount of games played.

Boro unveiled new loan signing Kelechi Iheanacho prior to kick-off and the Sevilla loanee striker then looked on as his new team took an 11th-minute lead.

Hayden Hackney set up Delano Burgzog to fire the Riversiders ahead but Sunderland hit back to equalise just 22 minutes later through Dan Neil.

The two sides entered the half-time break level at one apiece but the Black Cats then went 2-1 up just six minutes after the restart through Wilson Isodor.

His strike had Sunderland on course for a huge deadline day boost but Boro star Hackney then drew the hosts level just before the hour mark.

The contest looked destined to end in a 2-2 draw but a remarkable 87th-minute Ryan Giles own goal put the Black Cats back in front and this time they stayed there to edge a five-goal thriller.

Leeds still have their five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots but the equation has changed in now having two teams five points behind them.

Burnley stay third on goal difference, the Clarets and Black Cats both three points behind Sheffield United.