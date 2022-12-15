Stanningley Bypass incident: Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts down busy dual carriageway in Leeds
A driver has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds this morning.
Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision at 10.20am this morning.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed: “A male aged in his 60s was treated by ambulance staff and taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.”
The bypass, which is a key stretch of road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley, has now re-opened to traffic although delays are expected to remain.