A Wakefield schoolgirl suffered from a brain injury and broke 15 bones in her skull - after she was knocked over by a zorbing ball.

Lily-Mae West, eight, was on a family holiday at a caravan park when a football zorb ball – an inflatable sphere that people climb inside – knocked her face-first into the concrete floor. The youngster sustained a brain injury and broke 15 bones in her skull, including both her eye sockets, her eyebrows and the roof of her mouth.

Reflecting on the accident, which happened in February this year, Lily-Mae's mum Katie said it was a “freak accident' which “didn't seem real”.

The 32-year-old said: "When she was in hospital I was terrified. It felt like I was watching what was happening from a distance. I remember when they put her to sleep, she’d occasionally wake up, frightened and scared, and would grab the tubes.

Wakefield schoolgirl Lily-Mae West broke 15 bones in her skull after getting hit by a zorbing ball (Photo by Day One Trauma Support/SWNS)

"She had tears running down her face. It was awful. As a parent you never imagine anything like this happening."

Lily-Mae was initially treated at Scarborough Hospital, but was then taken to Leeds General Infirmary. She stayed in hospital for a week, which is where doctors discovered that the schoolgirl's brain injury isn't severe.

But Katie has noticed that her daughter “isn't as confident as she used to be” and says her “behaviours have changed”. The mum-of-two said she received support from charity Day One Trauma Support, who give patients and families support after major trauma.

She has praised the charity, saying her and her husband Matthew couldn’t have managed it on their own.

Lily-Mae, eight, with mum Katie, brother Elliot, 11, and dad Matthew. She is now raising money for Day One Trauma Support. (Photo by Day One Trauma Support/SWNS)

The special educational needs teacher said: "Day One not only supported my little girl, but they have also supported my whole family. The support and care we have received during Lily-Mae’s fundraising efforts has been wonderful.

"I had to leave my old job to spend more time looking after Lily-Mae. Day One gave me financial advice about grants and benefits to help take the pressure off. We couldn’t have done it on our own."

Lily-Mae is now raising money herself for Day One Trauma Support. The schoolgirl will be selling homemade buns and lemonade outside her nanny's house and has also set up a Go Fund Me page.

Lily-Mae: "I feel good and better now. I felt upset when I was in hospital as it was scary. When I couldn’t see, my dad read me books on the hospital ward which made me happy.

"That’s why I want to do something to help other children and Day One that was there for my mum and dad."

Marianne Wadsworth, Lily-Mae's caseworker at the charity, said the youngster’s fundraising will mean they can be there for even more people.

She said: "It’s amazing to see the recovery Lily-Mae has made thanks to the fantastic care from the trauma teams in Leeds.

"We’re glad we were able to support her and her family, so they weren’t on their own during this incredibly difficult time. We believe nobody should be left to rebuild their life on their own following a catastrophic injury.