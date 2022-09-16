Key timings for the Queen's funeral confirmed as King Charles to hold a vigil today - live updates
Friday marks D-Day +7, or D+7, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.
By Georgina Morris
Friday, 16th September 2022, 7:21 am
The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne.
He will then return to London to meet with faith leaders, before holding a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.
The key timings for the funeral on Monday have been confirmed, with a National Moment of Reflection to be held on Sunday.
Follow our blog below for the latest updates.