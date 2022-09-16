The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne.

He will then return to London to meet with faith leaders, before holding a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.

The key timings for the funeral on Monday have been confirmed, with a National Moment of Reflection to be held on Sunday.

A woman draped in a Union Flag stands in the queue on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)