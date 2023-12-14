Two men deny murdering teenager in Chapeltown with female now charged with assisting a suspect

Two men have formally denied murdering a teenager in Chapeltown, with a woman now charged with assisting one of those alleged to have been involved.

Phillip Bryant and Emile Riggon have entered not-guilty pleas over the death of 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako in the summer.

Riggon appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via a video link from custody, along with Jozeffi Jeffers, who is yet to enter a plea having also been charged with murder. Bryant did not appear, but had previously indicated a not-guilty plea.

Charlotte Armitage has since been charged with assisting an offender. She was not asked to enter a plea during her appearance today but her case has now been joined with the other three defendants.

Emmanuel Nyabako was murdered on Francis Street in Chapeltown in August. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

The trial for all four defendants is set for July 1. The men were all remanded into custody, with Armitage being released on bail.

Emmanuel Nyabako was stabbed and fatally wounded following an incident on Francis Street, Chapeltown, in the early hours of August 26, the bank holiday weekend.

Jeffers, age 27, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, was the first to be charged with his murder. This was followed by Bryant, age 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds.

More recently, Riggon, age 22, of no fixed address, was charged, along with Armitage, age 34, of Moor Hill Road, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.

Have you seen Louis Grant? (pic by WYP)

A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier as part of the investigation continues to remain on bail.

In addition, enquiries are still ongoing to trace a further suspect, 29-year-old Louis Grant, who is also known as Louis O’Brien. Police recently issued a statement believe that he may have gone into hiding in the Sheffield area.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate Grant.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Louis Grant or who has any information that could assist us in tracing and arresting him. We are advising the public not to approach them but to contact the police immediately.”