Mark Reynolds was part of a gang who targeted Asda at Killingbeck, stealing razor blades and plants worth a total of £226.

Reynolds was driving a black Ford Fiesta and fled with the others after running from the shop on the afternoon of August 3, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Later that day at around 8pm, the police spotted the Fiesta and tried to pull the driver over, but he drove off and reached speeds of 53mph in 20mph zones around residential streets in the Killingbeck area.

Reynolds and his accomplices targeted Asda in Killingeck.

One pedestrian was forced to take evasive action by jumping back onto the pavement as Reynolds drove past, prosecutor Stephen Littlewood said.

Body-worn footage from the chase was screened to the court and showed the Fiesta attempting to shake off the police, before failing to negotiate a bend and smashing into the garden wall of a corner property.

Reynolds is then shown refusing to put his hands out to be cuffed, with the police then PAVA spraying him.

The other two vehicle occupants tried to run with the items stolen from earlier in the day but were quickly apprehended.

Reynolds, of Stanks Gardens, Stanks, gave a no-comment interview to police, but later admitted dangerous driving and shop theft.

The 42-year-old has multiple convictions for shoplifting and one for aggravated vehicle taking.

Mitigating, Stephen Smithson said there had been a gap in his offending between 2012 and 2021.

Mr Smithson added: “He was in full-time employment working as a plasterer and was in a steady relationship.

"That broke down and he started drinking and taking drugs.”

He said that he since sought help for his addiction to Class A drugs.

Mr Smithson said that Reynolds admitted his guilt at the first opportunity and said the police chase last “approximately one minute”, so was not prolonged.

Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for 12 months and handed him a 30-month driving ban.

He said: “You have been a prolific shoplifter.