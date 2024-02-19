Bedford Garth Tinshill: Police swarm street in Leeds as residents left with questions over 'unusual' activity
Officers have been at Bedford Garth, in Tinshill, since yesterday morning (February 18), according to neighbours.
But little information has been shared about the reason for the presence.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that they are conducting searches as part of an ongoing investigation and that enquiries remain ongoing.
One resident said they noticed "half a dozen pairs of police issue medical gloves" in the road yesterday, while today two police were still stationed on the road.
The resident added: "It is highly unusual to have a police presence in this area as it is pretty quiet."