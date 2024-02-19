Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have been at Bedford Garth, in Tinshill, since yesterday morning (February 18), according to neighbours.

But little information has been shared about the reason for the presence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that they are conducting searches as part of an ongoing investigation and that enquiries remain ongoing.

One resident said they noticed "half a dozen pairs of police issue medical gloves" in the road yesterday, while today two police were still stationed on the road.