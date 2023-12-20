Transforming a conservatory dumping ground into a totally new room thanks to Sagars365 roof insulation

I bought my home 23 years ago and in that time my conservatory has been used as a reading room, second living room, child’s play space, gym and finally a dumping ground.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the property became older the wooden conservatory structure became a place which was either overly warm in the summer months or drastically cold in the winter – a tale most conservatory owners will be all too familiar with. It basically became inhabitable, hence it being the one room in the house that ended up neglected and full of junk.

It was a wasted space, until now.

When I heard about https://sagarsconservatoryroofinsulation.com/ it seemed like the perfect opportunity to start taking control of the room once more and make it into the office/living space I have always wanted, so I booked them in.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before and after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crew, Martin and Alex, turned up bang on time, in fact a few minutes early, just before 8am one Wednesday morning.

Lovely lads who talked me through what they would be doing before beginning any work.

I work from home so my concern was the noise and disruption as my desk is in the next room to the conservatory, but I needn’t have worried. Apart from a little bit of hammering and drilling, sawing (but that was outside), the job was completed with little fuss and so I treated them to tea and doughnuts (but don’t tell their boss).

They were finished within five hours and afterwards you wouldn’t have been able to tell I had workmen in as they cleared up fabulously after themselves.

A previous piece of work for the company - before picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finished result? Brilliant. Obviously an insulated roof means a little less light but as the structure is half glass anyway this made very little difference, and the panelling used actually makes it look like a more upmarket, cosy and comfortable space once again.

Before leaving they gave me as many tips as they could for keeping it at a suitable temperature and were highly knowledgeable, answering all the questions I had about moving forward.

It currently stands empty, all the junk gone, I was brutal with throwing things out, my plans for transforming it will begin in the new year.

I will be bringing you an update on how the insulation fares throughout the cold months ahead and moving into the sunnier, warmer days, so watch this space for more details.