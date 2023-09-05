Leeds houses for sale: See inside this bright three bedroom semi-detached house with large garden in Methley
A lovely family home close to local transport links, schools and amenities in Methley is for sale.
EweMove Sales & Lettings have listed this charming three bedroom semi-detached family home on Waterton Close in Methley, Leeds for £250,000.
In short, the property comprise an entry hall with stairs to the first floor, a guest WC to the side, and a bright spacious lounge and a modern kitchen diner with doors to the rear garden.
On the first floor are three bedrooms, of which two are doubles, and one has a private ensuite shower room. There is also a storage and a family bathroom with bathtub.
Externally is a driveway to the side of the property, and to the rear is a spacious enclosed garden with lawns and patio areas.