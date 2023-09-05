Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: See inside this bright three bedroom semi-detached house with large garden in Methley

A lovely family home close to local transport links, schools and amenities in Methley is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

EweMove Sales & Lettings have listed this charming three bedroom semi-detached family home on Waterton Close in Methley, Leeds for £250,000.

In short, the property comprise an entry hall with stairs to the first floor, a guest WC to the side, and a bright spacious lounge and a modern kitchen diner with doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, of which two are doubles, and one has a private ensuite shower room. There is also a storage and a family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a driveway to the side of the property, and to the rear is a spacious enclosed garden with lawns and patio areas.

A drive to the side offers ample parking for at least two cars with an electric charging point.

1. Exterior

A drive to the side offers ample parking for at least two cars with an electric charging point. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
The modern open plan dining kitchen.

2. Dining kitchen

The modern open plan dining kitchen. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units.

3. Dining kitchen

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
French doors lead out to the rear garden.

4. Dining kitchen

French doors lead out to the rear garden. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
