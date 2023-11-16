Save £200 and receive a free toolkit worth over £50 when you buy the Vax Onepwr Edge Dual Pet & Car cordless vacuum, available direct from www.vax.co.uk for only £199.99 (RRP £399.99) with free delivery in this Black Friday deal.

Vax Onepwer Edge Dual Pet & Car cordless vacuum.

Designed to be everything you know and love about a traditional upright vacuum, just without the cord, the VAX ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car provides full-size performance and capacity. With a runtime of up to 100 minutes, you can clean with ease, for longer and with fewer interruptions.

Suitable for homes with carpets and hard floors thanks to VersaClean Technology, its two brush bars agitate and lift large debris as well as hidden dust, dirt and pet hair. Additional tools help you to clean all around the home and car with ease, making light work of reaching into awkward areas such as ceiling corners and stairs, as well as upholstery, pet beds, car interiors and more.

Save £50 plus receive a FREE steam cleaner worth £49.99 and free delivery on the full range of award winning VAX Platinum carpet washers, when bought direct from www.vax.co.uk.

SAVE £70 and buy the new VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design spot washer for only £159.99 (RRP £229.99), including a FREE stain removal kit worth £30 and free delivery and when you purchase direct from www.vax.co.uk.

The VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design is our best-in range spot washer. With 30% more suction power and larger capacity water tanks, it’s ideal for homes and cars that may need to cope with the additional wear and tear of family life, outdoor adventures and pet ownership.

This powerful spot washer has the added benefit of a SpinScrub Hand Tool, with rotating bristles that do the hard work for you to effectively remove dirt and pet mess from carpet pile and upholstery. The included VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover also helps to break up tougher and smellier messes, to leave your home fresh and clean.

SAVE £50 when you buy the new VAX SpotWash Home Cordless spot washer direct from www.vax.co.uk, available for only £199.99 (RRP £249.99) including a FREE stain removal kit worth £30 and free delivery.

The VAX SpotWash Home Cordless provides the freedom to clean anywhere inside or outside of the home. With no cord to hold you back, grab and go to quickly lift and remove spills and stains wherever you are. Powered by the interchangeable ONEPWR battery which provides up to 25 minutes runtime, it’s a fast and effective way to lift and remove all manner of home catastrophes.

With powerful extraction that removes dirt and stains from deep within carpet and upholstery, it makes light work of tough clean ups; simply switch to boost mode to get 25% more suction powe r and the performance of a corded spot washer.

VAX Platinum Power Max for only £199.99 (RRP £249.99)

This impressive carpet washer is approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute and also holds a Which? Best Buy. Proven to clean better than the leading rental carpet cleaner and five times better than a high-performance vacuum cleaner, the VAX Platinum Power Max cleans deep down and removes up to 93% of bacteria to leave carpets looking clean and smelling fresh.

VAX Platinum SmartWash for only £249.99 (RRP £299.99) and VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design for only £299.99 (RRP £349.99) Designed to provide an effortless, deep clean, the VAX Platinum SmartWash range offers a clever solution for home carpet washing with its innovative triggerless design and next generation motion sense technology. Not only that, but these GHI Approved carpet washers outperform the UK’s leading rental3 and kill over 99% of bacteria, for a reassuringly clean home.

The best in range VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design also includes an integrated quick release pre-treatment wand, which makes light work of treating stubborn stains and pet mess. It’s perfect for busy homes which can see extra wear and tear from owning pets or bringing up a family.

Cordless Vacuums

Save £170 on the VAX ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car cordless vacuum when you buy direct from www.vax.co.uk, available for only £279.99 (RRP £449.99) plus receive a FREE toolkit worth over £50 and free delivery.

Approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute, our most innovative cordless vacuum features VersaClean Technology and a CleanControl real-time display to offer high performance whole home cleaning. Its two removable ONEPWR batteries offer up to 90 minutes runtime and the included mini motorised pet tool and anti-odour filter make

it perfect for cleaning homes with pets and kids.

Also available is the VAX ONEPWR Blade 5 Pet cordless vacuum, with up to 45 minutes runtime. SAVE £130 and buy from www.vax.co.uk for only £249.99 (RRP £379.99), with a FREE toolkit worth over £50 and free delivery.

SAVE £100 and receive a FREE toolkit worth over £50 when you buy the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet cordless vacuum direct from www.vax.co.uk, available for only £229.99 (RRP £329.99) with free

delivery.

With two removable ONEPWR batteries for up to 90 minutes runtime, the VAX Blade 4 Dual Pet cleans carpets better than the UK’s top 3 best-selling cordless vacuums and has been awarded a Which? Best Buy. The included mini motorised pet tool is compact yet tough enough to agitate and lift stubborn dirt and pet hair from furnishings and awkward spaces such as pet beds and car interiors.

Also available is the VAX ONEPWR Blade 4 Pet cordless vacuum, with up to 45 minutes runtime. SAVE £80 and buy from www.vax.co.uk for only £179.99 (RRP £259.99), with a FREE toolkit worth over £50 and free delivery.

Spot Washers

SAVE £50 when you buy the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design spot washer direct from www.vax.co.uk, available for only £149.99 (RRP £199.99) with a FREE stain removal Kit worth £30 and free delivery.

VAX’s versatile cleaning companion kills over 99% of bacteria and effortlessly removes spills, stains and pet messes from floors, upholstery and more. Approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute, it includes a range of expert cleaning tools for a reassuring, deep clean. Plus, the Pet Stain & Odour Neutralising Solution breaks up tougher and smellier messes, leaving you with a fresh smelling home.

SAVE £40 and buy the VAX SpotWash spot washer direct from www.vax.co.uk for only £89.99 (RRP £129.99), including free delivery.

This compact spot cleaner is approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute and effectively removes spills and stains, by combining powerful suction and deep hygienic cleaning tools. Suitable for use on multiple surfaces, including carpets, upholstery and car interiors, it also includes a specifically formulated cleaning solution designed to

target everyday stains.

Hard Floor Cleaners

SAVE £100 on the VAX ONEPWR Glide 2 cordless hard floor cleaner when you buy direct from www.vax.co.uk, for only £249.99 (RRP £349.99) plus receive a FREE additional brush roll, 1L solution and free delivery.

Dirty hard floors are a thing of the past with the new VAX Glide 2, which delivers our best hard floor cleaning performance to date. It washes spills and stains, extracts dirt and debris and dries in one simple step, allowing you to make light work of cleaning hard floors while killing 99.9% of bacteria.