There’s a lot to look for when trying to pick the right place to go for a meal.
The quality of food is a big factor, of course, but with purse strings getting tighter due to the ongoing cost of living crisis diners are more and more concerned about whether they’re getting value for money.
OpenTable, an online reservation service that also takes reviews, offers a list of the top 10 restaurants that have the best value for money in West Yorkshire.The list has been based off of thousands of online diner reviews sent to the service, which has been running for more than 20 years.
1. WOOD | FIRE | DINE Pizzeria
WOOD | FIRE | DINE Pizzeria is rated as the restaurant with the best value for money on Open Table, which recommends it as a restaurant where a meal can be had for £25 per person or less. One reviewer wrote last month: "Excellent food, fresh, full of flavour and generous portions. Nice buzzing atmosphere and very helpful staff."
Address: 36 Commercial St, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AW Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Brasserie Blanc
Brasserie Blanc is a well reviewed restaurant on Open Table that is ranked as the second in Leeds when it comes to best value for money. One reviewer said: "Refreshing to find a good standard of service, particularly on a busy Saturday night. It had a good buzzy vibe and the food was tasty and plentiful. Having not been for many years its back on the map."
Address: 4 Victoria Mill The Embankment, Sovereign St, Leeds LS1 4BJ Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar
The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar also features on the list, with one reviewer recently writing: "Always amazing. Wonderful food and great service. Early bird and lunch menus amazing value. Thanks again guys!"
Address: West Point, Whitehall Rd, Leeds LS1 4JY Photo: Google
4. Box Tree Restaurant
The popular Box Tree Restaurant is also featured on the list of best value restaurants near Leeds, with customers praising the exceptional food and great service.
Address: 35-37 Church St, Ilkley LS29 9DR Photo: Google