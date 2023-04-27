2 . Brasserie Blanc

Brasserie Blanc is a well reviewed restaurant on Open Table that is ranked as the second in Leeds when it comes to best value for money. One reviewer said: "Refreshing to find a good standard of service, particularly on a busy Saturday night. It had a good buzzy vibe and the food was tasty and plentiful. Having not been for many years its back on the map." Address: 4 Victoria Mill The Embankment, Sovereign St, Leeds LS1 4BJ Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe