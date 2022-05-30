Details released for Farsley's first ever craft beer festival at Amity Brew Co

Amity said Farsley’s first ever craft beer festival is "a celebration of the wonderful collaborations we have enjoyed with the UK’s very best craft breweries over the past two years, and your chance to raise a glass to the many great local breweries you love".

The event - set to take place from July 1 to 3, will see a host of breweries descend on Farsley.

Entrance to the Weavers Yard that weekend is completely free and the Amity Brewpub remains open as normal.

There will be food trucks and cocktails to be enjoyed on outside seating on the Weavers Lawn, alongside live music and DJs all weekend.

Beer tents will also be set up, with access via tickets.

Amity continued: "Our covered marquee will house 11 amazing breweries with a seating area to enjoy their majestic brews.

"Each ticket to the Beer Tent costs £10 and gets you your entry for the entire session and our exclusive Amityfest glass.

"The session times for the weekend are as follows:

"Session 1 - Friday Evening - 01/07/22 - 6pm-11pm - £10

"Session 2 - Saturday Day - 02/07/22 - 12noon-5pm - £10

"Session 3 - Saturday Evening - 02/07/22 - 6pm-11pm - £10

"Session 4 - Sunday All Day - 03/07/22 - 12noon-6pm - £10

"Weekend Ticket - Entry for all 4 sessions - £34.99 Limited Availability