Football fever can send your blood pressure soaring

As England’s women’s team kicks off their summer campaign in Europe, it’s not just the players who are feeling the pressure.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from the University of Oxford reveals that watching football can significantly raise cortisol levels - the body’s stress hormone - which in turn hikes blood pressure and heart rate.

The spike is especially high during penalty shootouts, which will come as no surprise to millions of England fans whose nerves have been tested time and again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help supporters get through the highs and lows of tournament season, Asda Pharmacy is offering free, walk-in blood pressure checks with no appointment necessary.

Ex-Lioness goalkeeper Carly Telford visited her local Asda Pharmacy to get her vitals checked and explain why it’s so important.

“As a goalkeeper, I’ve faced plenty of high-pressure moments on the pitch - my heart racing when the game’s on the line,” she said. “It can feel the same for fans too; we’re a nation passionate about football.

“This summer is a perfect reminder that keeping an eye on your blood pressure is vital, so I’m proud to support this Asda Pharmacy initiative and encourage everyone to pop in for a quick, free check-up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High blood pressure affects one in four adults in the UK and is a major risk factor for heart attacks and strokes.

Often symptomless, an estimated 5.5 million people in England have the condition without realising it. Regular checks are essential to detect and manage it early.

Faisal Tuddy, Asda Superintendent Pharmacist, said: “At Asda Pharmacy, we’re proud to offer quick and convenient health services like free blood pressure monitoring to help our customers stay on top of their wellbeing.”

Faisal advised fans not to wait until kick-off to discover their stress levels - knowing your numbers in advance means you’re better prepared to manage your health through the most nail-biting moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our pharmacists also provide expert advice and support on managing heart health and other common conditions,” he added. “No appointment is needed - just come in and let us help you stay match fit this summer and beyond.”

All blood pressure checks are provided free of charge and conducted in private consultation rooms at Asda’s in-store pharmacies.