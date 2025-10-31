Children Shine Bright at the 2025 SNAPS Super Stars Awards

Harrison and his brother Kooper at the SNAPS Super Stars Awards.

Families, staff, and supporters of Leeds-based children’s charity SNAPS came together this week to celebrate the incredible achievements of children with additional needs at the 2025 SNAPS Super Stars Awards.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNAPS supports children with additional needs and their families through physiotherapy, inclusive activities, and a supportive environment. The SNAPS Super Stars Awards shine a light on the bravery, determination, and positivity shown by SNAPS children and their siblings every day.

Most Popular

Held at one of SNAPS’ three sites, Co-op Academy Brierley, the event brought families together for a joyful morning of games, entertainment, and feel-good moments, in honour of the children and siblings who inspire those around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children were nominated for a variety of reasons. Just a few of the messages shared included:

A parent and child enjoying sensory activities at the event

“Anyone that meets you always smiles, you really are a superstar and not just because you shine bright, but because you make others shine as well!”

“For being so brave trying new things. Always trying your best and always being kind and wanting to make other people happy!”

“Being brave, with an optimistic attitude whilst attempting to make the big leap from Year 1 to Year 2 class at school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each child nominated for a Super Star Award received a certificate and a special keepsake, with families sharing stories of the challenges their children have overcome and the milestones they’ve reached at SNAPS - from taking first steps, to building confidence and making friends.

Children enjoying the activities at the SNAPS Super Star Awards

The awards also recognised siblings, parents, staff, and friends who have gone above and beyond to support others in the SNAPS community.

Fiona Lassey, Mum to Harrison (10) and his younger brother Konner (three) has been coming to SNAPS since Harrison was just 18 months old.

She said: “I nominated Harrison for never giving up, even when things have been tough - his courage amazes me every day. I also nominated his younger brother, Konner, for always looking out for Harrison and conquering everything with a smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It means so much to be able to recognise them both. The Super Stars Awards were a truly lovely way to celebrate our children and come together with other families who understand. Seeing everyone’s stories shared and celebrated reminded me just how special the SNAPS community is.”

Lucy Owen, Chief Executive of SNAPS, said: “Every week at SNAPS, we see children achieving things that once felt impossible - whether it’s taking their first steps, building confidence, or simply having fun with friends who understand them. The Super Stars Awards are our way of celebrating those moments and recognising just how incredible these children are.

“It’s also a chance to remind families that their journeys matter, and that their children’s achievements - big or small - deserve to be seen and celebrated. The atmosphere at this year’s event was full of pride, joy and community, and we’re so grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.”

The event was free to attend and open to all SNAPS families. It was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Manning Stainton and Irwin Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Manning, Managing Director of Manning Stainton, says: “We’re very proud to sponsor this year’s awards and celebrate the incredible work that SNAPS does for children with additional needs and their families. Their services - from therapies, to building a supportive community - truly change lives and give every child the chance to thrive.”

To find out more about SNAPS and how you can support their work, visit: www.snapsyorkshire.org