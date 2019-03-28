Three Elizabeths from same class, born in same month, win scholarship to same school...

Dateline: April 1949: Making the news this week 70 years ago were three schoolgirls from Cross Gates, all of whom won a scholarship to Leeds Girls’ High.

Out of seven scholarships awards to Leeds children by the high school, three went to girls in one class at Cross Gates County Primary.

What’s more, they were all named Elizabeth and are pictured above in their classroom. From left to right: Elizabeth Bramham, Elizabeth Gardner and Elizabeth Foster. All were 10 and born within a month of one another.

A Hodge, headmistress, said: “They are the babies of the class. In 1943, we had three girls similarly successful. Last year, we had two. Elizabeth Gardner’s sister, now at a training college, won a scholarship from here to the high school.”

Their teacher, Miss Bourke, who was recovering from illness, was told of the good news by telephone.

In other news, then as now, Leeds City Station was undergoing a modernisation plan, with £6,000 set aside for a refreshments room. The scheme would provide for a new window for the cafe, a soda fountain and modern counter appliances.

In addition, Lord Inman, chair of the British Railways Hotels, said at a press conference that food trolleys would be introduced on all lines for serving snacks and beverages in train corridors.

And finally, a crowd of 20,000 cheered Winston Churchill when he arrived at Boston, America, to address an audience at Boston Garden.

When he arrived by train, the crowd burst through police lines and surged around his car. Police had to push people out of the way to let him through. Churchill sat in the car, smiling and giving the V-for-Victory sign.