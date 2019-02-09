The never seen before photos of Harrogate through the ages Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Harrogate has changed down the years. These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images: 1. 1913 Harrogate's station square with the monument and gardens. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Circa 1890 Harrogate Hydro, later to become the Old Swan Hotel. It was here that British crime novelist Agatha Christie was found, following her eleven day disappearance in 1926. Getty Buy a Photo 3. 1900 The Royal Pump Room and Old Sulphur Well. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Circa 1925 A busy street in Harrogate, Do you know which one? Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2