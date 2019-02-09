PICS: Getty

The never seen before photos of Harrogate through the ages

Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Harrogate has changed down the years.

These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images:

Harrogate's station square with the monument and gardens.

1. 1913

Harrogate's station square with the monument and gardens.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Harrogate Hydro, later to become the Old Swan Hotel. It was here that British crime novelist Agatha Christie was found, following her eleven day disappearance in 1926.

2. Circa 1890

Harrogate Hydro, later to become the Old Swan Hotel. It was here that British crime novelist Agatha Christie was found, following her eleven day disappearance in 1926.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Royal Pump Room and Old Sulphur Well.

3. 1900

The Royal Pump Room and Old Sulphur Well.
Getty
Buy a Photo
A busy street in Harrogate, Do you know which one?

4. Circa 1925

A busy street in Harrogate, Do you know which one?
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2